UK Men's Sheds Association Looks To Strength Regional Community Networks In East Midlands, North West And North East

(MENAFN- Pressat) New, existing and yet-to-be established community sheds invited to meet & share knowledge at three regional events

UK Men's Shed Association (UKMSA) announced three one-day events to take place on Tuesday 25th February 2025 at Newark Club, Newark, Nottinghamshire; Thursday 6th March 2025 at Deafway Centre, Preston. Lancashire; and on Wednesday 12th March 2025 at The Old Firestation, Middlesbrough Town Hall, Teesside. These free-to-attend events are for anyone who runs or wants to establish a Mens Shed in their community.

Men's Sheds are community spaces for men to create, converse and connect. Many Sheds typically focus on providing a space where men can attend, enjoy activities together and make friends over a cup of tea, with an increasing number of Sheds having a mixed membership and welcoming members (Shedders) of any gender.

Shed activities vary greatly but often include woodwork, metalwork, arts, crafts and upcycling. However, it's not unusual to find a Shed that branches out into cookery, electronics or even creative writing. Research has shown Men's Sheds help reduce loneliness and isolation; help build communities and have a positive impact on both physical and mental health & wellbeing. Data also shows how important they are in encouraging men to discuss and act on health-related issues and have even helped with suicide prevention.

“Men's Shed really do have a hugely positive impact on participants, and the work they do often also benefits the wider community. There's a wealth of knowledge within Sheds and we're keen for Shedders to get together with other Sheds in their region to make new connections and share expertise,“said Rachel Meadows, head of development at UKMSA.“These informal meetings will feature panel discussions, roundtable debates and a chance for Shedders to get share experiences and discover what worked in different Sheds.”

These regional events are free to attend and are open to all Sheds that want to make more local connections and discover new and better ways to run and manage their Shed. The events will also encourage Shed to take part in a Tool Exchange, so resources can be better utilised.

Free places are available via Eventbrite at:

UKMSA works with many local partners and individual members of the community. Individuals or organisations looking to support a local Shed or a Shed in development in your area and can offer venue space, tools, training or other recourses please contact your local Shed development officer - ... if you are based in the North of England or ... for the East Midlands region.

For more details please visit: