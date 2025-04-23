DXB Marks Earth Day By Reaffirming ACI Level 4 Sustainability Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, received the Level 4“Transformation” Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly. The accreditation, formally awarded this month, reinforces Dubai International's (DXB) position among a select group of global airports recognised for absolute emissions reductions and leading initiatives with stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem to drive change.

Coinciding with Earth Day, this echoes Dubai Airports' continued progress towards the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target. Dubai Airports has established a comprehensive long-term decarbonisation strategy, actively being put into practice through a series of impactful initiatives.

These include enhancing energy efficiency across buildings and infrastructure, installing the region's largest airport rooftop solar power system at Terminal 2, introducing waste-to-compost systems, and transitioning airside vehicles to biodiesel-blended fuel.

Through the oneDXB Sustainability Alliance, Dubai Airports is also working collaboratively with Alliance members to drive down emissions across the broader airport ecosystem.



Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai's airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history.

DXB is ranked as the world's number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2024, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

