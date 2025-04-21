403
Numbers of Children’s Deaths Rise Amid New Attacks in Gaza
(MENAFN) About 600 minors have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the previous month, based on a statement released by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Monday.
Referring to data provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), UNRWA reported that more than 1,600 additional children have been wounded since Israel recommenced its military operations on March 18.
“The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is now likely at its worst point since October 2023,” the agency emphasized, pointing to the deteriorating conditions in the area.
The Israeli military renewed its intense campaign against the Gaza Strip on March 18, resulting in the deaths of 1,864 individuals and injuries to almost 4,900 others.
This escalation has occurred despite the existence of a ceasefire and a prisoner swap agreement that had been established earlier in January.
Since October 2023, a devastating Israeli campaign has led to the deaths of over 51,200 Palestinians, the majority of whom have been women and minors, highlighting the immense human cost of the conflict.
In response to these developments, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of “war crimes and crimes against humanity” committed in Gaza.
In addition, Israel is currently the subject of a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, stemming from its military actions in the besieged territory.
