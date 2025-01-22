Pope brands Trump’s strategic mass deportations ‘disgrace’

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has condemned US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, calling the plan a “disgrace.” In an interview with Italian Nove on Sunday, the Pope expressed concern over Trump’s intention to expel millions of immigrants, a key promise made during his election campaign.



The Pope, a strong advocate for migrants, argued that the plan would unfairly target vulnerable individuals and fail to address the root causes of the issue. He stated that deporting the poor would not solve anything, calling for a more compassionate approach to immigration.



Trump, set to take office on Monday, has pledged to launch the "largest deportation program in American history" on his first day. This is not the first time the Pope has criticized Trump’s immigration policies; in 2016, he opposed Trump’s plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, stating that someone who focuses solely on building walls is not Christian. Despite a tense relationship, the two appeared to have reconciled in 2017 when Trump visited the Vatican.



With Trump’s return to power, Pope Francis has signaled his ongoing criticism of the administration’s stance on immigration, highlighted by the appointment of Cardinal Robert McElroy, who has publicly disagreed with mass deportation, calling it “incompatible with Catholic doctrine.”

