The concrete contractor market is forecasted to grow by USD 536 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing urbanization and industrial development, increasing disposable income of people, and in infrastructure and development. This study identifies the eco-friendly buildings and as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete contractor market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in government expenditure and technological innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the concrete contractor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the concrete contractor market covers the following areas:



Concrete Contractor Market sizing

Concrete Contractor Market forecast Concrete Contractor Market industry analysis

The concrete contractor market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Building construction

Building renovation Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete contractor market vendors that include ARL Construction, Base Construction, Blue Wolf Performance Solutions, CEMEX, CRH, CRM Construction, First Davis Corp., Forterra Building Products, Four Square Industrial Constructors, HeidelbergCement, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast, Sika, The Wells Companies, Votorantim and Weckenmann Anlagentechnik.

Also, the concrete contractor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Concrete Contractor Market 2018 - 2022

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Concrete Contractor Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Building construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Building renovation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.14 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.15 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.16 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.17 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market opportunities/restraints

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Companies profiled

13.2 Company ranking index

13.3 Market positioning of companies



