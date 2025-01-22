(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Contractor market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The concrete contractor market is forecasted to grow by USD 536 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increasing urbanization and industrial development, increasing disposable income of people, and investment in infrastructure and Real estate development. This study identifies the eco-friendly buildings and construction as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete contractor market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in government expenditure and technological innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the concrete contractor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report on the concrete contractor market covers the following areas:
Concrete Contractor Market sizing Concrete Contractor Market forecast Concrete Contractor Market industry analysis
The concrete contractor market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Building construction Building renovation Others
By Geographical Landscape
North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete contractor market vendors that include ARL Construction, Base Construction, Blue Wolf Performance Solutions, CEMEX, CRH, CRM Construction, First Davis Corp., Forterra Building Products, Four Square Industrial Constructors, HeidelbergCement, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast, Sika, The Wells Companies, Votorantim and Weckenmann Anlagentechnik.
Also, the concrete contractor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2023
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Concrete Contractor Market 2018 - 2022
5.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022
5.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022
5.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Concrete Contractor Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
8 Market Segmentation by End-user
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by End-user
8.3 Building construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.4 Building renovation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.6 Market opportunity by End-user
9 Customer Landscape
9.1 Customer landscape overview
10 Geographic Landscape
10.1 Geographic segmentation
10.2 Geographic comparison
10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.14 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.15 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.16 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.17 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
10.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
11.1 Market drivers
11.2 Market challenges
11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
11.4 Market opportunities/restraints
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Landscape
12.3 Landscape disruption
12.4 Industry risks
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Companies profiled
13.2 Company ranking index
13.3 Market positioning of companies
ARL Construction Base Construction Blue Wolf Performance Solutions CEMEX CRM Construction First Davis Corp. Forterra Building Products Four Square Industrial Constructors HeidelbergCement Sika
