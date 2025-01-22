New Danish Ministry implements F2

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release no. 1/2025

New Danish implements F2





Copenhagen, January 22, 2025





cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pleased to announce an agreement to deliver the F2 Digital for the new Danish Ministry of Resilience and Preparedness.

In the autumn 2024 the Danish announced 3 new ministries. The new agreement with the Ministry of Resilience and Preparedness follows shortly after the successful implementations of the F2 Digital platform at the two other new ministries: The Ministry of Elderly Affairs and The Ministry of Green Tripartite Affairs.

All 3 new ministries have thereby chosen F2 as their digital platform. The projects support cBrain's position as leading provider of digital government solutions.

For the two other ministries, the F2 ministry solution was installed and configured, ready to go live within only 3 weeks. The ministerial projects thereby demonstrate the power of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) for government solutions.

COTS for government, leveraging new technologies and platforms such as the F2 Digital Platform, enables digital transformation at higher speed and lower cost that outperforms traditional IT modernization projects. Using traditional software solution architectures, digitizing an entire ministry normally takes years and often fails. In contrast, the F2 platform offers a complete easily configurable solution that enables fast track digital transformation.

During the recent 8 years, Denmark has ranked number one in the United Nations global eGovernment Index, thereby setting an international benchmark for digitizing government. The F2 platform is built as one fully integrated platform, supporting all ministerial workflow, formal and informal communication, compliance and filing, as well as reporting requirements. Using the F2 platform, Danish ministries operate paperless, supporting all employees from junior staff to minister with access from PCs, mobiles, and tablets.

cBrain notices that Governments across the world are beginning to seek COTS government solutions as a fast-track enabler for efficient and transparent public administration. This drives interest in reusing Danish government experiences. Leveraging COTS for government, like the Danish ministerial solution, makes it possible to copy-and-adapt software at high speed and reuse Danish government's best practices for workflow and compliance.





