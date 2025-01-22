Estonia demands TikTok prohibition

(MENAFN) Estonian Foreign Margus Tsahkna has urged the European Union to consider banning TikTok due to concerns over security risks and its alleged role in spreading disinformation. His remarks followed a recent incident in the US where TikTok temporarily went offline after its parent company, ByteDance, failed to meet a deadline to divest its American operations, following a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling, part of a law passed last year, requires ByteDance to sell TikTok to a US company or face a ban, citing national security threats linked to its Chinese ownership.



Tsahkna criticized TikTok for spreading disinformation and claimed it had been used to interfere in democratic processes. He pointed to a recent case in Romania, where an online campaign allegedly influenced the presidential election results. However, investigations showed that the Romanian liberal party, not Russia, was behind the campaign, and TikTok denied the allegations, asserting it removes misleading content.



Tsahkna also raised concerns about TikTok's data collection practices, warning that the information could potentially be accessed by Chinese authorities. He emphasized the risk of the platform being used for intelligence gathering, blackmail, or cyberattacks. This comes after a report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service highlighted the security risks posed by TikTok's data practices.



Meanwhile, TikTok resumed service in the US after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order extending the deadline for compliance and proposed a joint venture that would allow the US to acquire a 50% stake in the app.

