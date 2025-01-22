Musk warns ‘pessimism’ will cause ‘end of Europe’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has warned that Europe risks facing its civilizational end if it doesn't overcome its widespread pessimism. According to Musk, many Europeans lack optimism for the future and view their continent negatively. He emphasized that this pervasive pessimism must change for Europe to avoid a bleak fate, sharing his thoughts on his social platform, X.



Musk’s comments were linked to a previous post referencing US President-elect Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, with Musk proposing a European version: “Make Europe Great Again” (MEGA). The slogan was also recently used by Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his EU presidency.



Musk, a vocal supporter of European right-wing movements, has recently advocated for the AfD, calling it "the last spark of hope" for Germany. His public support has sparked controversy, especially after he hosted a livestream with Weidel, where he stated that only the AfD could "save Germany."



Beyond Germany, Musk has also interacted with Nigel Farage and expressed interest in donating up to $100 million to support Farage’s Reform UK party, which he believes is essential for saving the UK. Musk’s political involvement in Europe has drawn criticism, with figures like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accusing him of interfering in domestic politics.

