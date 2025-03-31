Giraffeg4 Sentinel System LLC The Low Clearance Collision Mitigation App Is Awarded Its Fourth US Patent # 12260762

That crucial height and GPS information is downloaded into the GiraffeG4 Sentinel System's database which will give a new, distracted, or lost driver an audible warning 100 yards before they reach the hazard their vehicle will hit.

Food delivery trucks, work vans, bucket trucks and emergency medical vehicles are often faced with navigating locations like:



parking garages

residential building awnings

food delivery locations off-road, or seldom traveled country roads

Difficult to measure hazards like tree limbs, wires and over-hanging roofs can be measured manually and then their height and GPS location downloaded into the database. The President of GiraffeG4 Sentinel System said, "We've heard a lot of stories about the majestic, historic, and protected trees in Savannah, GA and Charleston, S.C. that are subject to damaging hits from trucks."

A 10 ft. delivery truck or ambulance becomes an 11footer when the refrigeration unit or the emergency light rack on top is installed.

The Sentinel System was born out of a need identified by founder Frank Nugent, a Class A truck driver who experienced firsthand the challenges posed by low-clearance hazards. Recognizing the limitations of existing tools, Nugent, alongside his son Brian, collaborated with sound engineers and app developers to create a robust solution.

Limiting "driver distraction" is considered to be THE key element in helping drivers avoid "low clearance" accidents. The Sentinel System has been built to integrate smoothly into any telematics or fleet monitoring system. When drivers are working in different vehicles day to day, the height of that vehicle can be programmed into the vehicle. So, no need for the driver to measure the height of the truck, that information has already been entered into the database.

If your fleet uses a mobile phone to communicate with the driver, the App works with both the IOS and Android platform.

The Sentinel System is built on its own GPS so it follows along the exact route a fleet driver is taking.

The complete Sentinel System has over 14,000 "low clearance" locations in the United States, Canada and the UK.

For more information about the GiraffeG4 Sentinel System or to schedule a demo, contact:

Media Contact:

Frank Nugent

877-543-1087

[email protected]



