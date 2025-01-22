Biden claims Israel’s army ‘campaign’ very successful

(MENAFN) Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden praised Israel's military operations in Gaza and the wider Middle East as a resounding success, claiming that the region has undergone a profound transformation. He noted that Iran has become "the weakest in decades," attributing this to Israel's efforts, supported by the U.S. Speaking during a visit to South Carolina on his final day in office, Biden highlighted the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, calling it a significant achievement. He also mentioned that the U.S. had continuously supported Israel’s military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon, including efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure along the Israel-Lebanon border.



Biden emphasized that Israel's military campaign had been "extremely successful," with Hamas losing its senior leadership and its regional backers weakened. He also claimed that Hezbollah's leadership had been "destroyed" and the group severely weakened. Additionally, Biden referenced the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, following a surprise jihadist offensive, which he believed further weakened Iran's position in the region. He suggested that this development was advantageous for both Israel and the U.S. and further isolated Iran.



Biden concluded that Washington's support for Israel had helped prevent a larger regional war, and that without this backing, a ceasefire would not have been reached. He asserted that the region has been fundamentally transformed as a result of these efforts. Biden's remarks coincided with the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Sunday after 15 months of conflict. The hostilities began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel in October 2023, killing around 1,100 people and taking over 200 hostages. The conflict escalated into widespread destruction and significant loss of life, particularly in Gaza.

