(MENAFN) The year 2024 has been described as "interesting," but not in a way that inspires optimism. It started amidst two major conflicts: Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the Israeli military actions in Gaza. However, conflicts further off the radar for many Americans also unfolded. In the Republic of Congo, the aftermath of disputed reignited decades of war, displacing millions. Sudan's brutal civil war, which increasingly took on ethnic dimensions, has caused tens of thousands of deaths and millions of displacements, showing signs of genocide.



The year became even more tumultuous when the Houthis attacked Israel-linked shipping in the Gulf of Aden and Iran launched strikes on Israel. Meanwhile, the U.S.-led international order was increasingly challenged by the rise of multipolar alliances like BRICS, which, at their summit in Kazan, Russia, showed that Western efforts to isolate Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine had failed. China also expanded its influence in the Pacific, asserting control over Taiwan and disputed islands, while North Korea continued to develop its nuclear capabilities.



In the United States, political turmoil reached new heights. The legal challenges against Donald Trump escalated, while the Democratic Party seemed to orchestrate a de facto coup, replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris without the usual democratic processes. Despite these challenges, Trump emerged victorious, sending shockwaves through the political establishment. The Biden administration's actions, including escalating tensions with Russia, brought the U.S. to the brink of nuclear war. Looking ahead, 2025 faces the continuation of global instability. Netanyahu remains in power in Israel, backed by an emboldened Trump administration, which is filled with staunch Zionists. Even before being sworn in, Trump has already shaken the world with his proposals to use military force to seize territories like Greenland and the Panama Canal. While Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine, the ongoing tensions between Zelensky and Putin suggest that the conflict will persist for the foreseeable future.

