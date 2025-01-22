Emeren Group Announces Sale Of 17 MW Solar Portfolio In Poland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") ( ) (NYSE: ), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced the sale of a 17 MW operational solar portfolio in Poland, composed of a previously announced 15 MW under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and an additional 2 MW, all developed and constructed by Emeren and sold together as a package deal. It supports Poland's climate goals and transition by integrating energy into the grid. The project contributes to local economic growth by creating and long-term jobs while generating annual tax revenues to support infrastructure and community development.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, stated, "The successful development, construction, and sale of this 17 MW solar portfolio highlight our commitment to advancing impactful renewable energy initiatives and delivering meaningful value to our stakeholders. This achievement reinforces Emeren's position as a trusted leader in key markets like Poland, where we actively support both local energy transitions and global sustainability objectives. By collaborating with committed partners, we aim to deliver clean energy solutions that not only address environmental goals but also contribute to long-term community growth and resilience."

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL ), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle - from development through construction to financing - we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd - Investor Relations

+1 (925) 425-7335

[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

+1 (323) 240-5796

[email protected]

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED