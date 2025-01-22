Egypt, Qatar To Work With US To Preserve Gaza Ceasefire Gains

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Qatar will continue to work in partnership with the US to preserve the gains of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect as of January 19.

This came during a meeting held by Egyptian Prime Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum "Davos 2025" in Switzerland, said Egyptian Cabinet in a statement.

The statement noted that the two sides stressed the need to implement the various stages of the ceasefire agreement in an effort to ensure that the truce results in the start of reconstruction efforts and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip. (end)

