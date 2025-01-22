عربي


Zelensky, Merz Discuss Ways To Advance Just Peace For Ukraine

1/22/2025 6:10:26 AM

(MENAFN: UkrinForm) Zelensky, Merz discuss ways to advance just peace for Ukraine

Zelensky posted this on social media , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed ways to further advance a just peace for Ukraine, as well as global challenges and the situation on the front lines,” he emphasized.

The head of the state noted that he expressed gratitude to Germany and the entire German society for their unwavering support of the Ukrainian nation and people.

Read also: In Davos, Zelensky explains what Putin's goal makes life most difficult for Ukrainians

As reported by Ukrinform, during a discussion on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative opposition and candidate for Chancellor of Germany, said that the war in Ukraine must end without any hope for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who unleashed it, to achieve his goals and conquer Ukraine.

Photo, video: President's Office

UkrinForm

