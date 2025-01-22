(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky, Merz discuss ways to advance just peace for Ukraine

Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed ways to further advance a just peace for Ukraine, as well as global challenges and the situation on the front lines,” he emphasized.

The head of the state noted that he expressed gratitude to Germany and the entire German society for their unwavering support of the Ukrainian nation and people.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a discussion on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative opposition and candidate for Chancellor of Germany, said that the war in Ukraine must end without any hope for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who unleashed it, to achieve his goals and conquer Ukraine.

Photo, video: President's Office