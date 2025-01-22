Zelensky, Merz Discuss Ways To Advance Just Peace For Ukraine
Date
1/22/2025 6:10:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky, Merz discuss ways to advance just peace for Ukraine
Zelensky posted this on social media , Ukrinform reports.
“We discussed ways to further advance a just peace for Ukraine, as well as global challenges and the situation on the front lines,” he emphasized.
The head of the state noted that he expressed gratitude to Germany and the entire German society for their unwavering support of the Ukrainian nation and people.
Read also:
In Davos, Zelensky
explains what Putin's goal makes life most difficult for Ukrainians
As reported by Ukrinform, during a discussion on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative opposition and candidate for Chancellor of Germany, said that the war in Ukraine must end without any hope for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who unleashed it, to achieve his goals and conquer Ukraine.
Photo, video: President's Office
MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109116905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.