S- African FM says Ukraine war cannot be solved without Russia`s presence
(MENAFN) South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has reiterated Pretoria’s stance that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved without Russia’s direct involvement in peace negotiations. Speaking to RT in Moscow, Lamola emphasized that South Africa has long advocated for dialogue as the path to peace and that the upcoming visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to South Africa is part of efforts to ensure all parties, including Russia, are heard.
Lamola stressed that South Africa was one of the first nations to insist on Russia's inclusion in peace talks, adding that a resolution is impossible without Russia’s participation.
In addressing a question about South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding genocide claims, Lamola underlined the importance of adhering to international law. He stated that without the rule of law, the world would descend into chaos, where might dictates what is right. He confirmed that South Africa is awaiting Israel’s official response to its memorial submission to the ICJ, due by June 2025.
Lamola also responded to claims by Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump regarding "genocide" against white farmers in South Africa. He rejected these accusations as false, explaining that the country’s land reform policies aim to address the lingering effects of apartheid and are constitutionally mandated. He highlighted that over 70% of South Africa's land is owned by white people, while the majority of the population is black.
Regarding potential US tariffs on South African goods, Lamola affirmed that while South Africa values its relationship with the US, it is also prepared to explore new economic partnerships, particularly in the East. He also noted the growing cooperation between South Africa and Russia in sectors such as education, science, space, and technology, which contribute to diversifying the economy and accessing new opportunities.
Lamola concluded by emphasizing that trade and geopolitical issues should not be approached with unilateralism.
