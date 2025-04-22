Gamechange Solar Announces Compatibility With APA Solar's Earth Screw And A-Frame Posts For Genius Trackertm

APA's solution is also available with both made-in-USA and made-outside-USA options, providing flexibility to meet project requirements.

"Our customers have been eager to have an earth screw solution to work with our Genius Tracker system," said Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar. "We have worked with APA to offer an excellent screw and A-Frame solution, which is optimal for rocky and other challenging subsurface conditions."

"We are excited to partner with GameChange to provide an integrated A-Frame solution. APA's A-Frame mitigates risk with our ground screw solution for rocky sites and helical foundations for soft soils," said Josh Von Deylen, CEO of APA Solar. "We offer a full onsite foundation test program to map out your subsurface conditions and will design the right foundation for each area of your project."

By combining GameChange Solar's innovative Genius Tracker system with APA's advanced foundation solutions, this partnership delivers a reliable and cost-effective approach for solar installations on complex sites.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the second largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit

About APA Solar Racking

APA brings a team mentality to every project and is committed to working with developers, EPC's, and contractors in order to maximize a project's value, efficiency, and ensure a successful completion. APA offers unique solutions and approaches to solar racking. Our success is based on providing excellent customer service, in house manufacturing capabilities, 16 years of advanced racking engineering, proven access in the field, and the most robust quality assurance program.

