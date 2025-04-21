Tejashwi Yadav Natural CM Face If INDIA Bloc Wins: Bihar Congress Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh on Monday put the speculation to rest when he publicly backed the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the Chief Minister's post in the poll-bound state.

“Tejashwi Yadav is the unanimously accepted leader of the Grand Alliance and will be the natural Chief Minister candidate if the INDIA Bloc wins the election,” said Akhilesh Singh while publicly backing Tejashwi Yadav for the top post.

However, the Congress high command has avoided confirming Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister's face, maintaining that the decision will be taken after securing a majority.

“There is no doubt Tejashwi Yadav is leading the charge,” Singh added while attacking Nitish Kumar for his political flip-flops.

“He only joined the INDIA Bloc and then the BJP to save his chair,” Singh claimed, echoing party president Mallikarjun Kharge's earlier critique.

Addressing questions about low turnout and empty chairs at Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Buxar, Singh dismissed the criticism.

“It was the scorching sun. People moved under the shade. The enthusiasm was intact,” he said.

Singh also quashed rumours of switching parties, asserting,“I'm an ordinary worker of the Congress. There's no question of leaving the party.”

Defending Rahul Gandhi's“EVM is set” remark made in Boston, Singh said,“That's absolutely correct. The Congress has long demanded a return to ballot papers.”

He also demanded an apology from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his comments on the Chief Justice of India, calling it a“violation of social decorum.”

Reacting to Union Minister Chirag Paswan's claim that“people of Bihar are calling him,” Singh remarked:“Good. Every leader should focus on Bihar and the problems of the people.”