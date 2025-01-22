Trump Halts US Foreign Aid For 90-Day Policy Review

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) President Donald signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days. The suspension is aimed at reviewing whether these programs align with his administration's policy goals.

It remains unclear how much funding will initially be affected by this order, as many programs have already been appropriated by and obligated to spend.

The order criticized the“foreign aid industry,” stating it often works against American interests and values, destabilizing global peace by promoting contradictory ideas in other nations, AP News reported.

Trump declared that no foreign assistance would be distributed unless it fully aligns with the president's foreign policy objectives, signaling a stricter approach to aid distribution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized during his confirmation hearing that all foreign aid programs must answer three key questions:“Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?”

The determination of whether programs align with Trump's policies will be left to Rubio or his designee, in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget. Key agencies involved include the State Department and USAID.

Historically, foreign aid comprises about 1% of the federal budget. While Trump has often criticized such aid, especially the billions sent to Ukraine for its defense, certain long-term packages to allies like Israel, Egypt, and Jordan are unlikely to face significant cuts due to treaty obligations.

U.N. agencies and programs have been traditional targets for reductions by Republican administrations, with prior Trump policies suspending payments to the U.N. Population Fund and Palestinian Authority, as well as withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The suspension of foreign aid raises concerns over its potential impact on global humanitarian efforts. Programs addressing disaster relief, health, and pro-democracy initiatives in over 200 countries may face disruptions.

Aid organizations warn that halting funding could exacerbate crises in vulnerable regions, including those reliant on U.S. support. The move underscores the need for careful consideration of both national interests and the broader consequences of reduced international assistance.

