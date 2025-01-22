Chinese New Year 2025: Significance, Important Dates, Animal Of The Year & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinese New Year 2025: It is a Spring Festival that celebrates the beginning of the New Year according to the Chinese lunar calendar. It is majorly celebrated by the Chinese and East Asian communities across the globe.

Chinese New Year is a 15-day festival commemorating traditions such as parades, family gatherings and fun activities.

Chinese New Year 2025: Significance

The festival of Chinese New Year originates from ancient folklore that describes the story of Nian, a sea monster with sharp teeth and horns. This sea monster appears on Lunar New Year's Eve to trouble people. T

he villagers are scared of the red colour and loud noises of Nian and, therefore, use firecrackers and red decorations to shoo him away. Chinese and East Asian communities continue to carry on this tradition to this day, and they use firecrackers and red decorations to celebrate this day.

Chinese New Year 2025: How is it celebrated?

Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is celebrated by family gatherings that feast on a special dinner, which includes rice cakes, dumplings, and fish.

In order to ward off evil spirits, parades of lions and dragons are carried out, which are believed to bring good luck.

Additionally, red envelopes with money are distributed among loved ones symbolising good fortune and on the last fo the festival, Lantern Festival is celebrated on the streets.

Chinese New Year 2025: Animal of the Year

Chinese years are symbolised by 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac signs. Each year is represented by a different animal, attributed to the person born in the year. This cycle is repeated every 12 years. For 2025, the animal of the year is the Snake.

The Snake is the sixth animal of the Chinese Zodiac. It represents elegance, wisdom, and intuition. Snakes are also considered to be self-sufficient and capable of overcoming challenges.

Chinese New Year 2025: Important Dates

Chinese New Year is a 15-day celebration that begins at the end of the first lunar month and ends with the Lantern Festival, completing the first full moon of the new lunar year.

The dates may differ every year as the festival is determined by the lunar calendar. In 2025, the Chinese New Year will begin on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. According to the China Public Holiday List, the public holidays will be from January 28 to February 4, 2025.

The Lantern Festival will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2024, which marks the last day of the festival.