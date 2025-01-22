Feroz Abbas Calls Performing ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' At Taj Mahal 'A Tribute'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Feroz Abbas Khan is currently busy with 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical'. As part of the musical, the iconic love song "Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" from the movie "Mughal-e-Azam" was staged at the Taj Mahal on 14th Jan 2025 this year.

"Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" will take place till 23rd February, 2025. It will mark the end of the Delhi run for this epic masterpiece. Before performing in Delhi, the musical is expected to be performed in Mumbai at NMACC till 26th January 2025.

Talking about the emotional experience, Feroz Abbas Khan revealed, "We wanted to celebrate the enduring legacy of love by performing 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' in front of the Taj Mahal. Incidentally, Shakeel Badayuni who wrote this definitive love anthem also praised the Taj for being a monument to love in another famous song. In a way, our performance was a tribute to Shakeel saab, to Naushad ji who tuned both the songs, to the Taj and to love that transcends all barriers."

He further added, "While distilling K Asif's timeless epic into a stage production, we did not anticipate the momentous journey it would go on to undertake across the globe. The fact that we are now all set to stage our 300th performance in Delhi has an enormous personal significance for all of us."

Meanwhile, producer Deepesh Salgia was quoted saying,“Shapoorji Pallonji has been associated with the magnificence of 'Mughal-e-Azam' for over 75 years in its cinematic as well as musical form. Be it the luxurious production canvas or the marketing campaign, we have always worked towards setting new benchmarks. In the same spirit, the performance at the Taj is our tribute to the concluding season of the musical in Delhi.”

The musical features more than 550 exquisite costumes, breathtaking sets, live singing, and stunning Kathak choreography.

Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' has been produced by Deepesh Salgia, under the assistance of Shapoorji Pallonji.