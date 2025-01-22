(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian announced André Correa do Lago as president of the 30th United Nations Climate Change (COP30). Environment Marina Silva revealed the appointment after meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Correa do Lago, currently serving as Secretary for Climate, Energy, and Environment at the Foreign Ministry, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. He emphasized Brazil's potential to play a crucial role in the upcoming climate summit.

The diplomat's extensive experience includes coordinating the G20's environmental sustainability working group in 2024. He also served as ambassador to Japan, India, and Bhutan. Correa do Lago addressed the challenges posed by the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. He stressed the importance of U.S. involvement, citing its economic power and technological contributions to climate change solutions. The COP30 climate conference will take place from November 10 to 21 in Belém, located in Brazil's northern state of Pará. This event marks a significant opportunity for Brazil to showcase its commitment to environmental issues. Brazil Taps Ambassador Correa do Lago to Lead COP30 The appointment of Correa do Lago reflects Brazil's dedication to addressing climate change. His diplomatic background and environmental expertise position him well to lead this crucial global gathering. As preparations for COP30 continue, all eyes will be on Brazil. The country aims to leverage its unique position to foster meaningful dialogue and action on climate change.