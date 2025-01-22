5 Civilians, Including Child, Were Injured In Sumy Region Over Past Day As Result Of Russian Strikes
1/22/2025 3:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, five people, including a child, were injured in Russian strikes yesterday.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the communication department of the Sumy regional Police
Over the past day, the invaders fired on 64 settlements in the region. In total, 296 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons, including Russians using guided aerial bombs and drones .
Five people, including a five-year-old child, were injured as a result of the attacks.
Twenty-five private homes and business premises were damaged.
Police investigative teams and all other necessary special services were working at the scene.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incidents under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine“Violation of the laws and customs of war”.
In addition, on the night of January 22, in Sumy region, air defense units shot down 26 Russian Shahed UAVs.
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones late in the evening on January 21.
