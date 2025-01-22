Türkiye’s BIST 100 drops 0.2 percent at Tuesday open

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, started the day on Tuesday at 10,008.82 points, marking a slight decline of 0.2 percent, or 20.49 points, compared to the previous session’s closing figure. This dip reflects a minor pullback from the index's recent performance, which had shown a modest uptick the day before.



On Monday, the BIST 100 had closed on a positive note, rising by 0.51 percent to reach 10,029.31 points. The daily transaction volume on the exchange amounted to 96 billion liras, equivalent to around USD2.71 billion, indicating robust trading activity. Despite the slight dip in the opening of Tuesday's session, the market had shown resilience with Monday's gains.



As of 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the value of the Turkish lira stood at 35.6110 against the US dollar, 36.9875 against the euro, and 43.7220 against the British pound. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing volatility and pressure faced by the Turkish currency in international markets.



Meanwhile, in the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,727.30. Brent crude oil, a key global benchmark, traded at USD79.05 per barrel. These prices indicate stability in the global markets, though gold prices remain elevated amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

