IMF: Economic Uncertainty Is Now Higher Than It Was During Covid

MENAFN - Asia Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just published its World Economic Outlook , and it does not take an expert to deduce that, even among some of the world's top economic minds, confident predictions are currently hard to come by.

Every spring the IMF and World Bank hold their spring meetings in Washington, DC: a week of seminars, briefings and press conferences focusing on the global economy, international development and world financial markets. At both the spring meetings and the annual meeting, which are held each autumn, the IMF publishes its global economic growth forecasts.

For its 2025 spring meeting the IMF has published a baseline forecast, as well as an addendum analyzing the tariff events that took place between April 9 and 14. According to the fund's report, world GDP will grow by 2.8% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026. For the euro area, growth will be 0.8% and 1.2% for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

These forecasts represent a substantial downward revision from IMF figures published just three months ago. Globally, growth in 2025 is down by 0.5% compared with the fund's January update , with a reduction of 0.2% for the euro area.

One major shift is key to understanding the most recent IMF report and its pessimistic predictions: We live in a much more uncertain world than we did three months ago.

Trump, tariffs and uncertainty

If one had to sum up the new US tariff policy in a word,“unpredictable” would suffice. The so-called“Liberation Day” of April 2, 2025, represented the largest tariff increase in modern history.