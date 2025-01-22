(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLOUREC REDUCES ITS CARBON FOOTPRINT BY 19% IN 4 YEARS

Meudon (France), January 22 nd , 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the result of its seamless tubes carbon footprint life cycle assessment. Based on 2023 data, Vallourec has reduced its carbon footprint to 1.45 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of tube produced, compared to 1.79 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of tube in 2019, representing a 19% reduction over 4 years.

This significant reduction, certified by the independent non-profit research institute EPD International AB, a subsidiary of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, sets a new industry standard for the premium seamless tubular solutions sector1.

All Vallourec entities are committed to this approach. In the United States, Vallourec's steel mill is a major asset in the circular economy: it operates with 98% recycled scrap and 100% low-carbon electricity. In Brazil, the Group's forests are used to produce biomass charcoal as a substitute for coke in the Jeceaba blast furnace, and 98% of electricity comes from renewable sources. Overall, more than 90% of electricity used by Vallourec is low-carbon, originating from nuclear power or renewable sources (45% hydroelectric, 6% wind, and 4% solar), and 61% of steel used by Vallourec worldwide comes from recycled scrap. All Vallourec production sites are ISO 14001 (Environment) certified.

As part of its environmental commitments, Vallourec continues its reduction trajectory with the ambitious goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its tubes by 35% by 2035 compared to 2021 levels.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec commented: "The reduction in our carbon footprint is the result of the New Vallourec plan launched in 2022. This achievement strengthens our position as a reference player and confirms our ability to support our customers in their own decarbonization objectives. These advances are the result of the remarkable long term commitment of our teams worldwide, which I would like to acknowledge."



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

1 Source: Peers' Published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

