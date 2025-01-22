Trump Urges Putin To Seek Ukraine Peace Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- US president Donald urged Russian president Vladimir to seek the peace deal to end the ongoing military conflict with Ukraine, which began in 2022.

Speaking to reporters late Tuesday, Trump stated that Putin is "destroying Russia" by continuing the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Trump warned that Russia would be in "big trouble" if failed to reach an agreement to end the war, adding that Putin "cannot be thrilled, he is not doing well" referring to Russia's inability to win against Ukraine.

"Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose, but that's no way to run a country" Trump remarked.

Throughout his recent campaign and after securing election victory, Trump has repeatedly expressed his belief in the necessity of ending the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (end)

