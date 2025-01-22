Swiss Ceos Betting On A Strong Domestic Market In 2025
Swiss business leaders are optimistic about 2025, despite a world in crisis. They are betting on the Swiss market rather than the international one, according to a survey published on Monday ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Swiss business leaders are not only more confident than their international colleagues, but also much more optimistic than last year, wrote PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in a press release. As the economy and markets“have shown resilience”, confidence has grown.
More than half of Swiss business leaders expect the global economy to grow this year. And two-thirds predict growth in the Swiss market, which had proved to be particularly resilient in 2024.
Last year, only half as many bosses thought along these lines. This development is good news for job security, as most business leaders want to keep their jobs, PWC said.
