Sandeep Marwah Honored In Dubai For Establishing ICMEI UAE Chapter
1/22/2025 12:10:52 AM
Dubai, UAE – In a momentous ceremony held at Hotel Sonder Business Bay, Sandeep Marwah, a celebrated name in the global media and entertainment industry, was honored by Rudra Das Gupta for his pioneering efforts in initiating the UAE Chapter of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment industry (ICMEI).
The award recognizes Marwah's vision and dedication to fostering global harmony by uniting people from diverse walks of life through the universal mediums of art and culture.“The idea is to bring love, peace, and unity through art and culture,” Marwah remarked during his acceptance speech.
ICMEI, under Marwah's leadership, has emerged as one of the most active chambers in the world over the past decade, with foreign chapters established across 80 countries and expanding steadily each year.
A gathering of distinguished individuals and well-wishers attended the event to celebrate Marwah's remarkable achievements and his unwavering commitment to strengthening international ties through media and cultural exchange.
Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the attendees, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in building bridges across cultures and nations. This honor further cements his reputation as a global leader in promoting peace and unity through creative initiatives.
