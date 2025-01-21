Biomednewsbreaks - Bioadaptives Inc. (BDPT) Announces Dividend For Common Stock Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BioAdaptives (OTC: BDPT) , a forward-thinking innovator in and wellness solutions, today announced that FINRA has approved a dividend to its common stock shareholders. The decision reflects the company's gratitude for the unwavering support of its and their confidence in BioAdaptives' mission and growth trajectory.“This dividend is a heartfelt thank you to our shareholders who have stood by us through our journey,” said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives.“Your confidence in our vision to revolutionize health and wellness has been integral to our progress. This gesture underscores our appreciation and reaffirms our commitment to delivering long-term value as we advance our product portfolio and market reach.”

About BioAdaptives Inc.

BioAdaptives is a leading innovator in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to developing and marketing nutraceutical and wellness products that harness the power of natural ingredients and cutting-edge science. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for customers by offering products that support optimal health and vitality. For more information about Xcellara(TM) Stem Cell Activator and other BioAdaptives products, visit .

