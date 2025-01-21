Scannx Expands Its Partnership With Zeutschel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ScannX to Offer A1, A2, and A3+ Archival Scanners with Unmatched Image Quality for Libraries & Archives

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScannX, the leading provider of transformative book-scanning solutions for libraries, today announced its expanded partnership with Zeutschel, a global leader in preserving and digitizing precious assets. This collaboration introduces the following cutting-edge scanners to ScannX's line of advanced devices for large digitization projects:. Zeutschel OS C1 (A1). Zeutschel OS C2 Advanced (A2). Zeutschel OS C2 Advanced Plus (A2). Zeutschel OS 15000 Advanced Plus (A3+)These Zeutschel scanners, along with the ScannX's previously available models, the Zeutschel OS C2 Comfort (A2) and OS 15000 Comfort (A3+) scanners, are immediately available from ScannX to all customers in the U.S. and Canada.“ScannX has established itself as a leader in product innovation and customer support with Zeutschel over the past seven years,” said Christian Hohendorf, CEO of Zeutschel GmbH.“Our expanded partnership unlocks new possibilities for success by introducing the advanced versions of the OS C1, C2, and OS15000 overhead archiving scanners to their product line.”The OS C offers faster scanning capabilities thanks to advanced software enhancements and improvements to book cradles, holders, and glass plates. Libraries can easily navigate the image processing workflow and automatic quality control with OmniScan 12 and OS QM Tool, ensuring scanning accuracy and comprehensive quality analysis. Additionally, the scanners boast a sustainable design, are made of recyclable metals, and feature an electro-mechanical glass plate.“Zeutschel is the world's largest manufacturer of archiving systems, known for their image quality and reliability. Our partnership expands ScannX's commitment to offering the highest quality digitization solutions for libraries,” commented Rebecca L. Dennis, CEO of ScannX.“Together, we're empowering institutions to preserve, protect, and share valuable historical, cultural, and educational resources for future generations.”Libraries can leverage these advanced archival scanners for various purposes, including:● Digitizing fragile historical documents, rare books, or large-format materials to preserve them for future generations and enhancing resource accessibility by creating searchable digital archives for patrons and researchers.● Streamlining the interlibrary loan processes by quickly and accurately scanning and sharing materials with other institutions and supporting scholarly research and digital humanities projects that require high-quality, accurate digital images of textual and visual materials.“Investing in these advanced archival scanners is essential for libraries and archives to meet the growing demand for digitized resources, enhance preservation efforts, and support research initiatives,” added Dennis.For more information, visit our website or contact us at ....About ZeutschelWith its scanning and microfilm systems, Zeutschel GmbH has been making a key contribution to the digitization and long-term archiving of valuable documents in libraries and archives as well as in industrial companies and public administration for 60 years. The company is the world market leader in overhead scanners. A comprehensive range of software and accompanying services supports libraries and archives in the development of digital collections on the Internet and in the implementation of digital services. Founded in 1961, the company employs around 60 people and is represented in over 100 countries with its products and services. All Zeutschel products are 'Made in Germany': the entire production and all research and development activities take place at the company headquarters in Tübingen-Hirschau.About ScannXScannX is a leading provider of award-winning document and book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative IoT technology and cloud-based support. Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed.

