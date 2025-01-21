Transforming Care: Spencer Health Solutions And Pharmerica Partner To Simplify Medication Management And Improve Lives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The future of management is here.

Say goodbye to missed doses and medication confusion. The smart medication dispenser provides reliable and accurate medication delivery, allowing you to focus on what matters most.

Empowering Patients with Seamless Medication Support: A Partnership to Improve Adherence and Enhance Outcomes

- Tom Rhoads, CEO of Spencer Health SolutionsMORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move set to redefine how medication is managed, Spencer Health Solutions (SHS), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, and PharMerica, one of the nation's largest and most trusted long-term care pharmacy services provider, are joining forces. This transformative partnership aims to make managing medications easier and more reliable for individuals with complex medication needs, senior living communities, and payers nationwide.This collaboration brings spencer, the smart medication dispenser , to a broader audience, offering an effective, user-friendly solution designed to support better health outcomes and create peace of mind for caregivers. If you'd like to order spencer, visit .· For Individuals with Medication Challenges: spencer takes the stress out of managing multiple medications by ensuring correct doses are dispensed at the right time, enhancing safety and confidence.· For Senior Living Communities: By improving medication adherence and streamlining workflows, spencer helps care teams focus on what matters most-delivering exceptional care.· For Payers: Reducing healthcare costs through fewer medication errors and better adherence leads to healthier outcomes for beneficiaries.“We are excited to partner with PharMerica to make spencer accessible to even more people who can benefit from reliable medication management,” said Tom Rhoads, CEO of Spencer Health Solutions.“This collaboration empowers individuals, caregivers, and healthcare teams, creating a more connected and seamless approach to care.”PharMerica shares the same vision:“Integrating spencer into our care models means we can better support those managing complex medication regimens,” said TJ Griffin, Chief Clinical Officer at PharMerica.“This partnership enables us to enhance medication adherence while reducing the burdens on caregivers and improving the quality of care.”spencer, the smart medication dispenser, is already trusted for its ability to improve adherence rates to an impressive 97%. Its intuitive design ensures the right medication is delivered at the right time, while its built-in telehealth capabilities and custom surveys foster better communication between patients and care teams.Together, Spencer Health Solutions and PharMerica are paving the way for a new era in healthcare-one where managing medications is simple, effective, and empowers everyone involved in the care journey.About Spencer Health SolutionsSpencer Health Solutions (SHS) is dedicated to transforming medication management through innovative healthcare technology. By providing smart solutions like spencer, SHS empowers individuals, caregivers, and healthcare providers to achieve better adherence and improved health outcomes. Visit Spencer Health Solutions at .About PharMericaPharMerica is a leading provider of institutional, community- and home-based pharmacy services. The company serves the long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, hospice, behavioral, specialty and oncology pharmacy markets. PharMerica operates over 180 long-term care, home infusion, and specialty pharmacies in 50 states. PharMerica is a customer- and patient-focused organization serving health care providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and hospitals, as well as individuals with behavioral needs, individuals with infusion therapy needs, seniors receiving in-home care, and patients with cancer. The company provides highly reliable, accurate medication delivery and support services to approximately 350,000 individuals a day with unmatched service reliability, cost containment solutions, and clinical, regulatory, and educational support for its clients and their residents and patients. For more information, visit .For more information, contact:Leigh WhitePharMerica502-630-7412...

Daphne Earley

Spencer Health Solutions

+1 202-471-0605

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Hello, I'm spencer and I Figured Out the Secret to Simple Medication Management!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.