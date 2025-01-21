Global Trade, Oil, And Natural Gas: Key Market Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bloomberg reports on crucial developments in global commodity markets. Donald Trump's return to the White House puts tariffs in the spotlight. Russian oil sanctions continue to impact markets. Two giants show interest in potential deals.

Trade Tensions Rise

Trump's potential return raises concerns about broad tariffs on foreign goods. This could affect global trade in oil, crops, and metals. Canada, Mexico, and China, accounting for $1.32 trillion in U.S. imports, may face the biggest impact.

Oil Disruptions

Oil tanker rates are soaring due to Biden's sanctions on Russian crude trade. About 160 Russian tankers were sanctioned on January 10, affecting nearly 10% of the current crude transport fleet. This has led to a doubling of benchmark tanker freight rates, causing the largest daily increase since August.





Mining Industry Consolidation

The mining industry has seen a surge in deals recently. Rio Tinto Group and Glencore Plc, two major metal producers, have shown interest in continuing this trend. While talks are not currently active, a potential merger would be the largest mining deal in history.

Pork Belly Stocks Tighten

U.S. stocks of refrigerated pork bellies, used for bacon, have been below average. Strong demand for this popular breakfast meat and hamburger ingredient may be causing supplies to contract. Traders await the USDA's monthly cold storage report on January 24 for updated data on pork demand.

LNG Supply Crunch

Cold weather in Europe is depleting natural gas inventories, setting the stage for a global supply struggle. The EU is considering measures to phase out Russian liquefied natural gas.



New LNG export projects in North America and other regions may help ease market tightness, but production increases remain uncertain. This market overview highlights the complex interplay of geopolitical, economic, and environmental factors.



Together, these elements shape global commodity markets. As these trends unfold, businesses and investors must stay alert to potential risks and opportunities in the evolving landscape.

