Zelensky: 608,000 Russian Troops Are In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 608,000 Russian are currently on the territory of Ukraine, which is three times more than during the invasion of 2022.

The Head of State said this during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“If we recall the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in 2022, then (...) the Russian group was about 200,000 plus a certain number of separatists who controlled and now control the temporarily occupied east. I mean parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It was very difficult for us without help. I am very grateful that later America and Europe joined in. But you should know that today 608,000 Russian troops are in Ukraine. That is, three times more,” Zelensky said.

