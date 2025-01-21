(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Global foreign direct (FDI) flows totaled USD 1.4 trillion in 2024, an 11% increase compared to 2023, according to the annual survey released on Monday (20) by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD ). However, the institution notes an 8% decline in investment flows when excluding European economies that act as intermediaries for investments in other nations.

According to UNCTAD data, 2024 saw a 2% increase in international mergers and acquisitions, a 7% drop in newly announced projects, and a 31% decrease in international project financing. Egypt is a highlight.

A construction project on the Ras El-Hekma peninsula funded by a United Arab Emirates sovereign fund drove an 84% surge in investment flows to Africa, which reached USD 94 billion last year-a record high for the continent. Even without this investment, FDI flows to Africa grew 23% last year, amounting to around USD 50 billion.

Foreign direct investment in developing countries dropped by 2% last year, with notable declines in China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil, the latter receiving 5% less investment compared to 2023. For 2025, UNCTAD predicts potential for moderate growth in FDI flows, particularly in the United States, Europe, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Central America.

Read more:

Brazil export: Interest rate equalization prepaid

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/UNHabitat

The post Foreign direct investment rises by 11% in 2024 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .