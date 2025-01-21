(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Jordanian Senate approved this year's budget on Tuesday (21) in Amman. According to information released by the state news agency Petra, the budget projects a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.5% from 2024. Inflation is expected to end the year with a 2.2% increase.

According to the economic outlook of the budget, Jordanian imports are expected to grow by 4.1% this year, while exports will see a smaller increase of 0.7%.

Senate President Faisal Fayez reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to supporting the country's economic modernization projects by overcoming the budget deficit and achieve economic growth. According to estimates, the year is expected to end with a public deficit of JOD 2.26 billion (USD 3.18 billion).

For the year, projects are planned to improve healthcare and education services, develop governorates, foster public-private partnerships, strengthen the social protection system, secure water and food supply, advance digital transformation, and bolster exports and tourism.

Read more:

Jordan's industrial exports grow

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

The post Jordan forecasts 2.5% growth appeared first on ANBA News Agency .