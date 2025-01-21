India Opens CSIR Mega Innovation Complex In Mumbai
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) India has inaugurated the CSIR Mega Innovation Complex in Mumbai, further solidifying its position as a hub for startups and innovation, according to IANS, a partner of TV BRICS .
The nine-story complex will provide support for startups, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and industry stakeholders. The facility features 24 fully equipped incubation labs, furnished office spaces, and networking hubs, designed to accelerate innovation in the country.
The CSIR mega innovation complex aims to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications by supporting regulatory studies, facilitating technology transfer, and addressing challenges in sectors such as healthcare, chemicals, energy, and materials science.
The initiative is part of India's efforts to foster a sustainable and self-reliant future through technological advancement.
