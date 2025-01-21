Aspire Zone Foundation Launches Aspire Zone Leaders Programme 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aspire Zone Foundation, in collaboration with Al Jazeera Institute, announced the launch of Aspire Zone Leaders Programme 2025, which aims to develop a strong leadership chain that includes all departments of the organisation.

The programme is considered a part of the strategy of Aspire Zone Foundation and Al Jazeera Media Institute to develop leadership talent from within, through careful selection of fifty employees to participate in the programme. Participants will undergo an integrated leadership programme consists of four training phases aiming at building leadership competencies, enhancing skills, and maximising potential.

The programme aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives, most notably: identifying leadership roles to support future growth opportunities, developing internal talent through competency assessment and selecting individuals with high leadership potentials to provide targeted development opportunities through customised programmes and training, enhancing transparency and inclusiveness in the process of internal leaders selection and ensuring that knowledge is seamlessly transferred from current leaders to future leaders.

Abdulla Nasser al-Nuaimi, acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation and general manager of Aspire Logistics, said: "At Aspire Zone Foundation, we are committed to developing future leaders who will lead our organization towards achieving its strategic goals and this program also represents an essential step in building work environment based on excellence, learning and innovation."

Iman al-Ameri, director of Al Jazeera Media Institute, said, " We are pleased to cooperate with Aspire Zone Foundation in launching Aspire Zone Leaders Programme 2025, which embodies our common vision to enhance leadership skills and empower national competencies. The fruitful relationship between the two institutions is not new, but it is renewed through this pioneering programme.”

