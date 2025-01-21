BCYF Enhances Youth Development In Baltimore With Unparalleled Support For Grassroots And Community Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is revolutionizing support for youth-serving organizations in Baltimore through its innovative Pre-Application Technical Assistance (PATA) program . Designed to help organizations navigate the grant application process with confidence, this comprehensive initiative provides tailored guidance, resources, and hands-on support, ensuring grassroots organizations can effectively access critical funding.

PATA has proven to be a transformative resource for the community. Last year's PATA program served 201 organizations , providing over 43 hours of tailored technical assistance . By equipping participants with the skills to craft competitive grant applications, it increased their chances of securing funding fivefold. Additionally, 97% of attendees reported greater confidence and preparedness, contributing it to the program's impactful and thoughtful design.

"BCYF's Pre-Application Technical Assistance isn't just about helping organizations submit applications-it's about building their capacity to grow and sustain impactful programs," said Hana Machover, Director of Grantmaking-Compliance at BCYF. "We're investing in the long-term success of Baltimore's youth-serving ecosystem."

PATA reflects BCYF's commitment to equity and community-centered development, offering webinars, workshops, and individualized assistance. From crafting compelling mission and vision statements to refining budget narratives and program outcomes, this initiative addresses common barriers to grant success. BCYF is even providing access to technology, transportation, and childcare during its sessions to ensure inclusivity.

Participants of the program have shared overwhelmingly positive feedback about their experiences:



"I so much enjoy the energy of the BCYF application assistance."

"This is the way grantmaking should feel!!"

"The BCYF team has been exceptional at each interaction, in-person or virtual. Thank you for the support and attention to detail." "Great facilitators. This helped to clarify what you are looking for. I look forward to working with you to prepare a successful application."

By equipping applicants with tools for success, PATA advances BCYF's mission of strengthening Baltimore's youth development infrastructure. This initiative demonstrates BCYF's commitment to systemic change.

Through this initiative, BCYF not only strengthens Baltimore's youth-serving organizations but also advances its mission of creating a more effective and equitable youth development ecosystem. The program's success in fostering readiness and confidence among applicants is further bolstered by BCYF's strategic funding streams, including the Grassroots Fund and Community Accountable Fund , which prioritize organizations led by Black and Brown leaders.

These funds provide substantial multi-year grants, supporting initiatives that benefit youth aged 0-24. The Grassroots Fund offers twelve $50,000 annual grants over five years , while the Community Accountable Fund provides three $75,000 annual grants for three years .

Upcoming PATA Sessions:



Budgeting and Required Documentation Webinar : January 23, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Zoom)

Launchpad #3 : January 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Baltimore Unity Hall)

Scope of Work and Outcomes Webinar : January 30, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Zoom) Launchpad #4 : February 12, 2025, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (RISE Academy)

These sessions will provide expert guidance and resources on application writing, budgeting, and reporting. The nomination for the Community Accountable Fund is open until February 7, 2025.

For more information on BCYF, visit bcyfund .

About the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund:

The effort to create a dedicated fund to support programs for Baltimore's young people was launched in 2015 by then-City Council President Bernard "Jack" C. Young - a response to the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, an event that sharply illuminated longstanding inequities in public funding in Black communities. Supported by Baltimore City residents' tax dollars, since 2020 BCYF has awarded over $31M to Baltimore programs serving children and youth.

SOURCE Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

