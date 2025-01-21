Putin Should Not Succeed In Ukraine - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not achieved any of his goals in waging war against Ukraine and should not succeed in his actions.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Putin should not succeed in the war of aggression he has unleashed against Ukraine. And what is often overlooked is that he has not succeeded so far,” the chancellor said, backing up his words with examples.

In particular, as Scholz pointed out, Putin wanted to divide Ukraine and the EU, but Ukraine is now a candidate for EU membership; Putin wanted NATO to be weak and divided, but the Alliance is united and has been joined by two new countries. Putin also wanted to install a pro-Russian puppet regime in Kyiv, but the Ukrainian nation is more stable than ever. And he wanted to subjugate Ukraine by military means, but the Ukrainian army is now much larger and stronger than before the war, equipped with Western weapons, the German Chancellor emphasized.

“All this is primarily the merit of courageous Ukrainians, but also the result of our support. This support is and remains the way to a true and just peace for Ukraine. To this end, we in Europe are coordinating our actions with the United States and, of course, with Ukraine. Because the Ukrainian people themselves must have the last word,” Scholz said.

He reiterated his view that it is important to act in a“balanced and predictable manner.”

“We need clarity and steadfastness. This is especially true when it comes to peace and security. We must do everything possible to preserve the fundamental principles of the international order. And the most fundamental principle is the inviolability of borders,” the Chancellor emphasized, adding that this applies to everyone, everywhere and always, because anyone who questions this principle questions the international order, peace and prosperity around the world.

As reported, the 55th World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, attended by 3,000 leaders of politics, business and public opinion. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will also speak at the forum.