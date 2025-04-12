Azerbaijan, UNAOC Explore Future Joint Actions On Intercultural Solidarity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Friday with Miguel Ángel Maratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting addressed the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the continuation of jointly implemented projects, as well as the prospects for further cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the significant role of the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNAOC in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue. The meeting also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural dialogue within the framework of the Baku Process and through other international initiatives.

FM Bayramov briefed the UNAOC High Representative on the regional situation in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peace efforts and the peace process with Armenia, as well as existing obstacles.

UNAOC High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos commended the active and consistent policy pursued by Azerbaijan at the international level in the field of intercultural dialogue. Emphasizing the importance of further successful implementation of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UNAOC, the High Representative expressed his support for the continuation of joint initiatives in the future.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern, including promoting intercultural solidarity in the face of global challenges and opportunities for joint action to combat Islamophobia.