Fires Break Out As Drones Attack Kyiv, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fires broke out in two districts of the capital following an attack by enemy strike drones. Preliminary reports indicate that two people have been injured.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, on Telegram .

"Preliminary: There is a fire in Sviatoshynskyi district. Non-residential buildings are burning. In Darnytskyi district, a private house is on fire," the post states.

Emergency services are on their way to the scenes, the Mayor added.

Later, Vitaliy Klitschko reported another fire.

"Another fire has broken out in Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of drone debris falling," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In Sviatoshynskyi district, one person is currently injured. Medical personnel are providing assistance. In Darnytskyi district, where drone debris fell, a private house has been destroyed. There are no casualties," Klitschko later wrote about the aftermath of the Russian Shahed drone attack.

Later on, the Mayor reported two people injured in Sviatoshynskyi district. Medical assistance is being provided, Klitschko added.

Earlier reports indicate that Odesa was also attacked by Russian strike drones overnight, explosions were heard in the city.