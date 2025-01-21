Select Saunas Announce The Release Of Two New Barrel Saunas From Almost Heaven

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Casper, Wyoming, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Saunas , a premier retailer of top-quality saunas, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new barrel saunas from the renowned Almost Heaven Range: the Kenova and the Fairmont. These handcrafted saunas bring decades of traditional Nordic sauna craftsmanship to American homes, promising relaxation, wellness, and community.

The Kenova and Fairmont saunas showcase the excellence of Almost Heaven Saunas, a distinguished American established in 1977 and now a proud part of the Harvia Group, a global leader in sauna and spa products. Almost Heaven's commitment to the Finnish sauna tradition is evident in every detail, from their ball-and-socket lumber construction to their state-of-the-art Harvia heaters, designed to reach temperatures of up to 185°F in under an hour.

“At Select Saunas, we strive to bring the best of Nordic sauna culture to North America. The Kenova and Fairmont are perfect examples of how we blend traditional craftsmanship with modern convenience to enhance our customers' lives,” said Christoffer Arfert, founder of Select Saunas.“Whether you're seeking stress relief, improved wellness, or a shared moment with loved ones, these saunas offer an unparalleled experience.”

About the New Products

The Kenova is a 6'x7' barrel sauna that seats up to six people. It features a Harvia 8kW electric heater with an eight-hour delay start option, making it ideal for gatherings or solo relaxation. The Kenova can be installed indoors or outdoors, adding a touch of luxury to any home.

The Fairmont is a canopy-style barrel sauna with a 6'x7' footprint and a 2' exterior seating area. It comfortably accommodates up to four people, with an included Harvia 8kW heater designed for consistent, high temperatures. The exterior seating offers a convenient space to cool off between sauna sessions.

Both models are available in a choice of rustic cedar or onyx with a glass door and optional window upgrades. They come as easy-build kits made from 1-3/8” thick tongue and groove lumber handcrafted in the USA to ensure the highest quality and durability.

About Select Saunas

Founded in 2022 by Christoffer Arfert, Select Saunas is committed to offering an exceptional sauna shopping experience. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Christoffer grew up immersed in the rich traditions of Nordic saunas and launched Select Saunas to bring this wellness culture to North America.

Select Saunas provides customers with a curated selection of the finest sauna products, backed by unparalleled customer service. From DIY enthusiasts to professional builders, Select Saunas supports every project with expert advice, free shipping, and satisfaction guarantees.

More Information

For more information about the new Kenova and Fairmont barrel saunas, or to explore the full range of high-quality products from Select Saunas, visit or contact their friendly customer service team at +1 (866) 698-6690.

Source:

CONTACT: Select Saunas 312 W. 2nd St #3439 Wyoming Casper 82601 United States +1 (866) 698-6690