Sit 'N Sleep Commits Nearly $1 Million In Donations, Mattresses To Habitat LA’S Rebuild LA™ Wildfire Relief Fund

Today, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) announced they will receive nearly $1 million in contributions from Sit 'n Sleep, which includes more than 900 new, quality mattresses and $150,000 in funds to the ReBuild LATM Wildfire Relief Fund. The commitment marks Sit 'n Sleep's first step in helping local families rebuild their lives after the devastating California wildfires.

“Los Angeles is our home. The fire disaster has impacted so many of our staff, friends, and families,” said Larry Miller, CEO of Sit 'n Sleep.“We know a mattress can't replace what's been lost, but we hope it provides a little comfort and relief as we rally to rebuild our communities. Supporting our neighbors in moments like this is the least we can do.”

More than 900 new mattresses will be shipped to one of Habitat LA's warehouse locations, where the inventory will be managed by a voucher system, ensuring mattresses are allocated to fire victims most in need.

The ReBuild LATM Wildfire Relief Fund is a long-term emergency response effort dedicated to supporting wildfire survivors in Los Angeles. Many of these households are uninsured, underinsured, or have limited incomes. The fund addresses critical needs by providing:



Rebuilding and relocation assistance to ensure families have safe, stable housing.

Gift cards and vouchers for essential supplies and home furnishings. Temporary rental and mortgage assistance for families with uninhabitable homes.

“Sit 'n Sleep's partnership with Habitat LA comes at a crucial time,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA.“A bed to lay your head is one of the most coveted yet basic needs. Their generous support will enable us to provide critical resources and assistance to families recovering from the recent wildfires. Together, we are creating a foundation for resilience and hope, helping families restore their homes and their lives.”

Sit 'n Sleep's commitment to Habitat LA is a testament to their dedication to the well-being of families across Greater Los Angeles, particularly in times of crisis. Sit 'n Sleep is also distributing mattresses to local fire stations immediately, to offer support to those first responders.

To register for Habitat LA's resource updates to recover and rebuild from the recent California wildfires, please visit: Wildfire Victim Relief Form

Together, We Can ReBUILD LATM

The fund is an ongoing initiative, with resources deployed immediately to address urgent needs while building toward long-term recovery. Our mission is to build homes and communities, so everyone has a place to live with dignity. In times of disaster, it's more important than ever to stand together and help those who need us most. Habitat LA's efficient and transparent use of donations ensures that every dollar goes directly to helping the people of Los Angeles rebuild their homes and lives after this tragic event.

To donate and help rebuild Los Angeles, please visit Habitat LA ReBUILD LATM Donation Page .

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit .

About Sit 'n Sleep:

Sit 'n Sleep is the mattress superstore dedicated to delivering a good night's sleep to millions of Californians. Sit 'n Sleep is focused on helping people find the right mattress for their needs, body type, and health-all from the largest selection of mattresses, at the best price, while receiving great service. With 36 superstore locations throughout Southern California, Sit 'n Sleep is an established Southern California brand, operating some of the largest and most successful mattress stores in the nation for over 35 years. For more information, visit

