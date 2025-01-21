Latent AI Drives Edge AI Adoption With Record Growth And Breakthrough Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Edge AI Innovator Launches Groundbreaking Platform, Expands Technological Footprint for Commercial and Defense Applications

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions for national security applications, today announced significant technological advancements and momentum, highlighted by breakthrough deployments across U.S. defense agencies, a landmark commercial partnership with FSP in sports technology, and the expansion of its Princeton headquarters. The company's Latent AI Efficient Inference (LEIP) is transforming AI deployment by enabling model compression up to 10x while maintaining accuracy, with successful implementations in Army , Navy , and Air Force missions, and innovative applications like the FSP Trusted Sports Network .

Read the blog: The New Frontier of AI: How Latent AI is Leading the Shift from Cloud to Edge

Latent AI Transforms Edge AI Deployment with Breakthrough Platform and Innovative Applications

Latent AI is revolutionizing AI processing by solving two critical challenges: the complexity of optimization and the limitations of edge devices. The Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) enables developers to compress AI models while maintaining accuracy and automatically optimize them for specific hardware targets. This breakthrough allows AI applications that previously required powerful cloud servers to run efficiently on resource-constrained devices like drones, sensors, and mobile equipment - even in environments with limited connectivity.

In a landmark demonstration of this capability, Latent AI has partnered with FSP to launch the FSP Trusted Sports Network, the first platform to provide instant, AI-verified scoring across competitive sports. The network plans to debut with the Million Dollar Roll, a groundbreaking bowling competition that showcases the power of edge computing in real-world scenarios. By deploying advanced computer vision and AI technologies, the partnership enables real-time scoring and verification across thousands of sporting venues, including bowling, pickleball, badminton, and table tennis.

The sports network highlights Latent AI's technological capabilities:



Real-Time Verification: Sensors and cameras capture each sporting event, with AI models providing immediate, accurate scoring and anomaly detection

Secure Architecture: Local processing reduces data transmission and security risks Scalable Infrastructure: Optimized 8-bit models enable cost-effective deployment across thousands of venues

The company has significantly advanced its platform capabilities through several major releases. LEIP 3.0, launched in early 2024, introduced pre-qualified model configurations revolutionizing edge computer vision deployment. The subsequent release of LEIP Optimize 4.0 delivered breakthrough automation for ML model optimization on edge devices, while LEIP Design now features over 1,000 pre-qualified model configurations for rapid deployment.

"The past year has demonstrated that AI's true potential lies in its ability to process information precisely where decisions need to be made," said Jags Kandasamy, CEO of Latent AI. "Whether supporting national defense missions or transforming competitive sports, our technology enables real-time, context-aware processing that brings unprecedented accuracy and trust to critical applications."

These innovations have translated into significant market traction. The U.S. Army recently selected Latent AI as one of just 15 elite companies for its prestigious xTechPrime initiative. Through the Defense Innovation Unit's Project AMMO, now from prototype to production, the company demonstrated a remarkable 97% reduction in model update time for the U.S. Navy's underwater threat detection capabilities. In addition, Latent AI is supporting the U.S. Air Force in its exploration of on-board generative AI models for anomaly detection using geospatial data on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

Strategic Technology Alliances and Hardware Integrations

Strategic partnerships with industry pioneers have validated Latent AI's position as a leader in edge AI innovation. The Carahsoft partnership expands edge AI accessibility across the federal government, while the FSP Network collaboration advances commercial edge AI applications.

A landmark partnership with ESRI integrates LEIP with ArcGIS software, transforming geospatial intelligence by enabling AI-powered decision-making on drones, sensors, and edge devices. This integration is particularly valuable in remote areas with limited bandwidth.

Latent AI continues strengthening its edge AI position through strategic partnerships with leading hardware providers. These collaborations enable Latent AI to deliver optimized AI solutions across a range of computing platforms and environments.

Its participation in the NVIDIA Inception program has enabled integration of the Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) across NVIDIA's hardware ecosystem:



High-performance workstations with RTX Ada Generation GPUs

Industrial-grade IGX Orin platform Edge-focused Jetson platforms

Working with Dell has expanded Latent AI's reach onto ruggedized hardware. LEIP is now optimized for Dell's industrial and field-deployable hardware, including:



Pro Rugged 13 laptops

Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme tablets Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme tablets

This collaboration brings AI capabilities to challenging environments where traditional computing solutions aren't viable. By running LEIP on Dell Precision hardware with NVIDIA GPUs can accelerate AI model training by up to 300x compared to CPU-only processing.

Read the blog: Latent AI: Enhancing Edge Intelligence with Dell and NVIDIA AI

These strategic hardware partnerships significantly expand Latent AI's ability to serve diverse market needs. By delivering ready-to-deploy edge AI solutions on industry-standard hardware, the company enables customers across defense, industrial, and commercial sectors to implement AI capabilities quickly and effectively. These partnerships provide flexible deployment options spanning from traditional data centers to remote field locations, accelerating the adoption of edge AI through proven hardware integrations.

Expanded Headquarters and Research Initiatives

Responding to surging demand, Latent AI more than doubled its headquarters footprint in Princeton's technology corridor. The expansion from 4,000 to 9,800 square feet in the S&P Global Building will house a state-of-the-art data center for edge AI testing and benchmarking, along with workspace for at least 20 new AI engineers focused on developing next-generation edge AI capabilities.

"AI has caught the world by storm and to be truly scalable, AI processing needs to happen at the edge," continued Kandasamy. "This expansion reflects our rapid growth and our commitment to leading that charge for national defense and commercial applications. As we scale our team and capabilities in Princeton, we're positioned to accelerate the development of solutions for the true edge that enable real-time decision-making where it matters most."

The company also announced its participation in the NJ AI Hub at Princeton University, where it will collaborate on advancing edge AI research and innovation. As one of New Jersey's earliest AI startups, Latent AI is poised to contribute its expertise in adaptive AI optimization to accelerate the development of energy-efficient, scalable edge solutions for real-world applications.

Latent AI to Showcase Edge AI Technologies at Premier Industry Conferences and at New Online Presence

Latent AI is set to unveil its platform across multiple high-profile industry events in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation and technological showcase. The company will demonstrate its edge AI technology at these upcoming conferences, giving technology leaders a firsthand look at advances in edge computing:



WEST 2025 defense technology symposium, January 28-30, in San Diego with a presence that includes collaboration with HP, Inc.

ESRI Federal GIS Conference, February 24-26, in Washington, D.C.

NVIDIA GTC 2025, March 17-21, in San Jose, in collaboration with Dell. Dell World, May 19-21, in Las Vegas.

Latent AI has also launched an updated website (latentai) that provides interactive demonstrations of its most sophisticated technologies, including AI model fine-tuning for Android platforms, innovative model compression techniques, and advanced security measures like AI model watermarking to ensure technological integrity and traceability.

New Video Demos:



Fine-Tuning and Deploying AI Models on Android with LEIP Optimize

Compressing AI Models for Edge Devices with LEIP Optimize

Securing Your AI Models: Watermarking with LEIP Optimize Streamline Your AI Workflow with LIEP Design

About Latent AI

Latent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai .

SOURCE Latent AI

