Scholarships Empower Students To Seek Careers In Manufacturing
Date
1/21/2025 8:01:58 AM
"We saw a 14% growth in the number of qualified applications compared to last year," Foundation Director Ed Dernulc said. "It's inspiring to see a growing interest in the manufacturing field, and SparkForce is committed to empowering these talented students as they prepare for their careers. We are confident this support will help them become vital contributors to the dynamic and ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."
The scholarships cover educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and other school-related costs, enabling students to focus fully on their goal of completing their studies and joining the manufacturing workforce. This season's award recipients demonstrate academic excellence by maintaining strong GPAs and excelling in their relevant coursework. In as little as one year, some awardees will graduate from their programs and transition to full-time manufacturing roles across the United States.
2025 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS BY STATE
Alabama
Bradyn Schultz, Hartselle, Ala., welding technology at Calhoun Community College
Arkansas
Mercuriah Vance , Osceola, Ark., Steel Tech Academy at Arkansas Northeastern College
California
Micah Duke, Poway, Calif., mechanical engineering at San Diego State University
Michael Hatfield, Olivehurst, Calif., welding technology at Yuba College
Jacob LaBrie, Santa Clarita, Calif., pipe welding at Western Welding Academy
Jose Mora, Artesia, Calif., manufacturing technology at Fullerton College
Duvan Morales, San Diego, electrician technician at United Education Institute Chula Vista
Elijah Netniss, Hughson, Calif., electrical engineering at University of California - Davis
Eric Sandoval, Santa Clarita, Calif., welding technology at College of the Canyons
Nicholas Usher, Escondido, Calif., mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Georgia
Jonathan Wayne Harkey, Marietta, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School
Xavier Horne , Marietta, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School
Edward Tumulty, Kennesaw, Ga., structural plate and pipe welding at Georgia Trade School
Christian Wojnar, Townsend, Ga., structural plate and pipe welding at Savannah Technical College
Illinois
Blake Bollow , DeKalb, Ill., mechanical engineering at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Esteban Flores , Maywood, Ill., robotic welding at Triton College
Alexander Howell , Buffalo Grove, Ill., welding technology at Harper College
Raahi Mehta, Schaumburg, Ill., industrial engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Fernando Santos, Des Plaines, Ill., engineering technology/welding certificate at Triton College
Indiana
Madelin Billings** , Chesterton, Ind., industrial engineering at Purdue University
Carson Cox, Montezuma, Ind., mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Iowa
Willem Potter, Nevada, Iowa, industrial engineering at Iowa State University
Kansas
Kaleb Sosa, Hutchinson, Kan., machining technology at Wichita State University Tech
Louisiana
Helena Usey, New Orleans, La., mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michigan
Anna Tran, Lansing, Mich., engineering/mechatronics systems at Kettering University
New Jersey
Sebastian Monsalvo, Elizabeth, N.J., aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford University
Krrisha Patel, Secaucus, N.J., mechanical engineering at The University of Pennsylvania
Cameron Quinn, Chesterfield, N.J., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
New Mexico
Daniel Castro, Albuquerque, N.M., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
New York
Ziv Shusterman , Sea Cliff, N.Y., mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Oklahoma
Waverly Landrith, Mustang, Okla., mechanical engineering at University of Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Mason DiGiacomo, Zionsville, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Clayton Fegley, McClure, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Joey Fuhrman, Hanover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
James Johnson, Manheim, Pa., manufacturing engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Bryce Klunk, Hanover, Pa., welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Rachael Lamb, Beaver, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology/nondestructive testing at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Ella Meckley, Williamsport, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
South Carolina
Charles Biggerstaff, Greenville, S.C., electrical engineering at Jacksonville University
Ethan Shier, Columbia, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina
Lucas Vilders**, Summerville, S.C., aerospace engineering at University of South Carolina
Tennessee
Kamden Edens , Lexington, Tenn., electrical engineering at Tennessee Technological University
Texas
Eshaan Ali*, Leander, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin
Ethan Brumberger**, The Woodlands, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
Charles Hamilton, College Station, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
Lydia Harvey, Houston, electrical engineering at Lone Star College-Tomball
Mia Hong, Houston, mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University
William Lawson, Corrigan, Texas, welding technology at Texas State Technical College
Isabella Olivares-Reed, Houston, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University
Utah
Kellie Malan, Plain City, Utah, welding technology at Treasure Valley Community College
Washington
Maxwell Mamishev, Seattle, electrical engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Wisconsin
Morgan Dehn, Appleton, Wis., materials engineering at Purdue University
Logan Hardyman, Belmont, Wis., metal fabrication at Madison Area Technical College
Toni Neuser, Manitowoc, Wis., industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College
Quynn Safemaster, Sheboygan, Wis., industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College
Nolan Thao, Fitchburg, Wis., engineering at Madison Area Technical College
Adoni Toniolo, Sheboygan, Wis., industrial welding/fabrication technician at Lakeshore Technical College
*U.K. Gupta Family Endowed Scholarship recipient
**John Grossheim Memorial (OPC Endowment) Scholarship recipient
SparkForce awards scholarships twice annually to students pursuing degrees or certifications that lead to careers in manufacturing. The application for summer/fall 2025 scholarships is open until March 31. To learn more, visit sparkforce/scholarships.
About SparkForce & FMA
Formerly Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), SparkForce is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association. Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, SparkForce inspires, attracts, and supports the next generation workforce as they pursue a future in manufacturing.
