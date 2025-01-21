Scholarships Empower Students To Seek Careers In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We saw a 14% growth in the number of qualified applications compared to last year," Foundation Director Ed Dernulc said. "It's inspiring to see a growing interest in the field, and SparkForce is committed to empowering these talented students as they prepare for their careers. We are confident this support will help them become vital contributors to the dynamic and ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."

The scholarships cover educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and other school-related costs, enabling students to focus fully on their goal of completing their studies and joining the manufacturing workforce. This season's award recipients demonstrate academic excellence by maintaining strong GPAs and excelling in their relevant coursework. In as little as one year, some awardees will graduate from their programs and transition to full-time manufacturing roles across the United States.

2025 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS BY STATE

Alabama

Bradyn Schultz, Hartselle, Ala., welding technology at Calhoun Community College

Arkansas

Mercuriah Vance , Osceola, Ark., Steel Tech Academy at Arkansas Northeastern College

California



Micah Duke, Poway, Calif., mechanical engineering at San Diego State University

Michael Hatfield, Olivehurst, Calif., welding technology at Yuba College

Jacob LaBrie, Santa Clarita, Calif., pipe welding at Western Welding Academy

Jose Mora, Artesia, Calif., manufacturing technology at Fullerton College

Duvan Morales, San Diego, electrician technician at United Education Institute Chula Vista

Elijah Netniss, Hughson, Calif., electrical engineering at University of California - Davis

Eric Sandoval, Santa Clarita, Calif., welding technology at College of the Canyons Nicholas Usher, Escondido, Calif., mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Georgia



Jonathan Wayne Harkey, Marietta, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School

Xavier Horne , Marietta, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School

Edward Tumulty, Kennesaw, Ga., structural plate and pipe welding at Georgia Trade School Christian Wojnar, Townsend, Ga., structural plate and pipe welding at Savannah Technical College

Illinois



Blake Bollow , DeKalb, Ill., mechanical engineering at University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Esteban Flores , Maywood, Ill., robotic welding at Triton College

Alexander Howell , Buffalo Grove, Ill., welding technology at Harper College

Raahi Mehta, Schaumburg, Ill., industrial engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Fernando Santos, Des Plaines, Ill., engineering technology/welding certificate at Triton College

Indiana



Madelin Billings** , Chesterton, Ind., industrial engineering at Purdue University Carson Cox, Montezuma, Ind., mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Iowa

Willem Potter, Nevada, Iowa, industrial engineering at Iowa State University

Kansas

Kaleb Sosa, Hutchinson, Kan., machining technology at Wichita State University Tech

Louisiana

Helena Usey, New Orleans, La., mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan

Anna Tran, Lansing, Mich., engineering/mechatronics systems at Kettering University

New Jersey



Sebastian Monsalvo, Elizabeth, N.J., aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford University

Krrisha Patel, Secaucus, N.J., mechanical engineering at The University of Pennsylvania Cameron Quinn, Chesterfield, N.J., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

New Mexico

Daniel Castro, Albuquerque, N.M., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

New York

Ziv Shusterman , Sea Cliff, N.Y., mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Oklahoma

Waverly Landrith, Mustang, Okla., mechanical engineering at University of Oklahoma

Pennsylvania



Mason DiGiacomo, Zionsville, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Clayton Fegley, McClure, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Joey Fuhrman, Hanover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

James Johnson, Manheim, Pa., manufacturing engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Bryce Klunk, Hanover, Pa., welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Rachael Lamb, Beaver, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology/nondestructive testing at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Ella Meckley, Williamsport, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

South Carolina



Charles Biggerstaff, Greenville, S.C., electrical engineering at Jacksonville University

Ethan Shier, Columbia, S.C., mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina Lucas Vilders**, Summerville, S.C., aerospace engineering at University of South Carolina

Tennessee

Kamden Edens , Lexington, Tenn., electrical engineering at Tennessee Technological University

Texas



Eshaan Ali*, Leander, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin

Ethan Brumberger**, The Woodlands, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

Charles Hamilton, College Station, Texas, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

Lydia Harvey, Houston, electrical engineering at Lone Star College-Tomball

Mia Hong, Houston, mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University

William Lawson, Corrigan, Texas, welding technology at Texas State Technical College Isabella Olivares-Reed, Houston, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

Utah

Kellie Malan, Plain City, Utah, welding technology at Treasure Valley Community College

Washington

Maxwell Mamishev, Seattle, electrical engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Wisconsin



Morgan Dehn, Appleton, Wis., materials engineering at Purdue University

Logan Hardyman, Belmont, Wis., metal fabrication at Madison Area Technical College

Toni Neuser, Manitowoc, Wis., industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College

Quynn Safemaster, Sheboygan, Wis., industrial welding at Lakeshore Technical College

Nolan Thao, Fitchburg, Wis., engineering at Madison Area Technical College Adoni Toniolo, Sheboygan, Wis., industrial welding/fabrication technician at Lakeshore Technical College

*U.K. Gupta Family Endowed Scholarship recipient

**John Grossheim Memorial (OPC Endowment) Scholarship recipient

SparkForce awards scholarships twice annually to students pursuing degrees or certifications that lead to careers in manufacturing. The application for summer/fall 2025 scholarships is open until March 31. To learn more, visit sparkforce/scholarships.

About SparkForce & FMA



Formerly Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), SparkForce is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association. Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, SparkForce inspires, attracts, and supports the next generation workforce as they pursue a future in manufacturing.

CONTACT: Cindy Day, [email protected]

SOURCE Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA)