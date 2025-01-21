Indonesia denies involvement in plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

(MENAFN) The Indonesian of Foreign Affairs clarified on Tuesday that Jakarta had never been involved in any discussions about relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia, following reports that US President Donald Trump’s team was considering such a controversial plan.



Prior to his inauguration on Monday, and his transition team were reportedly engaged in discussions about Israel’s ongoing conflict with Gaza and the recent ceasefire agreement, according to an NBC News report.



The report, citing an anonymous source from Trump’s transition team, mentioned Indonesia as one of the potential locations being considered for the relocation of Palestinians once reconstruction efforts in Gaza began.



However, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs swiftly rejected the claim, emphasizing that the government had not received any information or plans related to the relocation of Gaza’s population, which is estimated at around 2 million people, as part of post-conflict recovery efforts.



“The government of Indonesia has never received any information from anyone, nor any plans regarding the relocation of some of Gaza’s 2 million inhabitants to Indonesia as part of post-conflict reconstruction efforts,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109112736