Orban claims Soros ‘lost the battle in America’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has claimed that US President-elect Donald Trump's victory marked a significant defeat for billionaire activist George Soros and his allies in the Party. Orban accused Soros, a Hungarian-born philanthropist, of maintaining a vast network closely tied to the Democratic Party, aiming to impose globalist ideologies and advance their economic interests. According to Orban, this led to what he described as “migration chaos” and the spread of woke politics, including issues like gender identity and LGBTQ rights.



Orban contended that Trump’s election victory shifted the balance, claiming that Soros “lost the battle in America” and that Trump had “liberated” the country from these forces. He further suggested that Soros and his supporters retreated to Brussels to continue their efforts from there. The Hungarian prime minister also expressed anger over the EU’s funding of Soros’s network through its budget, calling it a major political corruption scandal.



Orban has been a longstanding critic of Soros and his Open Society Foundations, accusing them of promoting pro-migration policies, undermining traditional values, and supporting a globalist agenda. However, Soros’s foundations assert that they are dedicated to supporting human rights and democracy around the world.

