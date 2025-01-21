Bitpanda Web3: The gateway to the future of the internet

(MENAFN- Atteline)



- Bitpanda Web3 makes Web3 accessible to all, from enthusiasts to newcomers, while maintaining its commitment to compliance and user protection.



- Bitpanda Web3 is a product suite that includes a non-custodial smart wallet and a launchpad, with the Pantos protocol and Bitpanda's ecosystem token contributing to its functionalities.



- Football Business Expert Oliver Kahn, a crypto investor for years, becomes the ambassador for the initiative.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 21st, 2025 – Bitpanda, Europe’s leading crypto platform, has announced the launch of Bitpanda Web3, designed to give investors effortless access to the future of the internet. Accessible to everyone, from crypto enthusiasts to newcomers, Bitpanda Web3 has been designed to be simple, secure, and usable by anyone interested in Web3.







Eric Demuth, co-CEO and founder of Bitpanda, stated: "The future of the internet will be built onchain. Yet today, access remains overly complex, unclear, and lacks a universal standard. Bitpanda Web3 changes this. It’s a single gateway for everyone to get on-chain effortlessly, setting the benchmark for simplicity and security. This is our contribution to making Web3’s opportunities accessible to all."





Bitpanda Web3 will launch with two key features, both of which will be integrated with Bitpanda’s existing brokerage ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience when it comes to depositing, investing, and withdrawing their money: A Smart Wallet, and a Launchpad.



A Smart Wallet that works for you

In Q1 of this year, Bitpanda will introduce a Web3 Wallet that simplifies Web3 access. With seamless integration to your Bitpanda Broker account, deposits and withdrawals are hassle-free. The wallet includes secure seed backup to protect assets and offers one-click token swaps for over 3000 crypto assets. The Discover section highlights DeFi opportunities, making it easy to explore and invest. Additionally, dedicated customer support ensures a smooth experience for all users. In Q2 the Token Ecosystem will follow.



A Launchpad for investors and creators

In Q3, Bitpanda Web3’s Launchpad provides early access to curated Web3 projects and tokens. For token issuers, it offers a complete end-to-end solution, from legal support to smart contract design and execution. Fully integrated with the Bitpanda Broker, the Launchpad ensures a seamless, regulation-compliant experience, adhering to MiCAR standards.



Oliver Kahn joins Bitpanda Web3 as an ambassador and committee member



Bitpanda has announced Oliver Kahn as the new ambassador for the initiative. The football business expert Oliver Kahn has been involved in the crypto industry since 2018. He will also join the committee of the initiative.





Oliver Kahn about Bitpanda Web3: 'Blockchain technology and the crypto industry have consistently proven what they are capable of. Web3 is the next step. It is a whole new way to experience and act on the internet. Bitpanda Web3 brings onchain technology and its full potential to everyone - simple, easy and secure. I am convinced of the massive benefits this evolution will bring to the people. I’ve been following the development of the crypto industry and blockchain technology for a long time. That's why I am proud to have the opportunity to be a part of this evolution – together with Bitpanda, the best in the field.”







Pantos and BEST: The core of Bitpanda Web3



The Bitpanda Web3 ecosystem will be powered by the Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST) as well as the Pantos protocol, enabling multichain interoperability. Together, they deliver a unified and user-centric Web3 experience. Meanwhile, the Bitpanda Broker will continue to serve as a primary entry point for digital asset investors.



About Bitpanda



Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 2,800 digital assets, including more than 500 crypto assets and numerous stocks*, ETFs*, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 6 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licenses in several countries and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Bucharest.



| Twitter | Facebook | Instagram



For all media inquiries contact:





Adnan Wahidi | Srishti Soni | Alain Selfani



Atteline



Phone: +971 55 968 8297 | +971 50 647 3920 | +971 52 300 2006



E-mail: ...



MENAFN21012025006284014322ID1109112611