New GymNation study reveals regional fitness boom: 92% aspire to live healthier lives.

Dubai, UAE – January 21, 2025: GymNation, the homegrown UAE fitness brand, has today announced the results of a new report providing an in-depth look at fitness habits, behaviours and attitudes in the UAE and KSA.

The ‘UAE & KSA Health & Fitness Report 2025’, commissioned by GymNation, points to a positive outlook for the region, with gym penetration rates experiencing the fastest growth in the world, with KSA leading at 16.8% CAGR (2020-2023) and UAE at 5.8%.

• 92% of respondents said that becoming healthier is a major aspiration for 2025, which is far higher than in the UK (76%) and the USA (75%).

• The cost of gym memberships is the leading barrier to fitness accessibility, with over half of respondents in Saudi Arabia and the UAE citing affordability as one of the main reasons for avoiding new gym memberships or cancelling their existing ones.

• The majority (82%) of UAE and KSA respondents described themselves as at least somewhat active, with over three-quarters (79%) working out twice a week or more.

• 64% state that their health has improved over the past year, with an additional 26% having maintained it.

• 92% place high importance on mental well-being, viewing exercise as crucial for stress reduction and overall health improvement.

• 51% of UAE and 43% of KSA participants also claimed to have increased their spend on fitness in the last 12 months, which is nearly double that of the UK at 24%.



“We conducted this research to show our commitment to empowering our communities to strive for healthier, more fulfilling lives. The findings show the region’s remarkable progress towards building healthier populations, as well as the need for more affordable, more inclusive and beginner-friendly gym experiences”, said Karl Foster, CTO of GymNation.



“As the region’s movement partner, we want to play a leading role in improving the health and well-being for the people in the region, democratising health and fitness by making going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, more accessible and fun for everyone. It is clear that our region is taking health and fitness seriously with commitments to healthier lifestyles and gym memberships increasing every year,” continued Foster, CTO.



This report highlights the significant progress achieved and the impact that initiatives led by the UAE and KSA governments have had on promoting healthier lifestyles and increasing fitness penetration across the region. Yet, it also makes clear that there is still work to be done to sustain and accelerate industry growth as barriers around supply and time constraints, creating more welcoming and

inclusive gym experiences and, most importantly, affordability need addressing.



Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation, “Dubai and Riyadh remain as the 3rd and 5th most expensive cities in the world for gym memberships – a reality that needs to change. GymNation continues to tackle a lack of affordability head-on. By offering memberships at over half the price of competitors and providing flexible, pay-monthly options, we are making fitness more accessible than ever before.”



"In our report, over half of new GymNation members said they had no prior gym membership in the 12 months before joining. This key finding highlights the significant role of affordable operators like GymNation in expanding the fitness market rather than simply taking market share from other existing operators.



In the last 12 months, we have opened 10 new gyms, including 6 in Saudi Arabia with a total of 110,000 members, and we have at least 20 more gyms planned to open this year. We remain committed, more than ever, to making fitness affordable and accessible to everyone and are proud to lead the way in creating a healthier, more active region.”







