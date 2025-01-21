Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan To Open For Public From February 2

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 30, said an official statement on Tuesday.

People can visit the Amrit Udyan, spread over 15 acres, on six days in a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except on Mondays, said the statement from President's Secretariat.

This edition of Amrit Udyan will be a landscaping marvel where visitors can witness Coleus, Celosia, Tuberose and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. Booking and entry to the garden is free of cost. Booking can be made at Walk-in entry is also available.

For the convenience of visitors, a shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Amrit Udyan will remain closed on February 5 (due to polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly), February 20 and 21 (due to the Visitors' Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan), and March 14 (on account of Holi).

The Amrit Udyan will be open for special categories of visitors on the following days: March 26 for differently-abled persons, March 27 for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces, March 28 for women and tribal women's SHGs and March 29 for senior citizens

Rashtrapati Bhavan will also host 'Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as part of Amrit Udyan from March 6 to 9, 2025. This year's Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions of Southern India.

Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

During the term of former Presidents A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan website said that visitors to the Udyan can spend time in multiple attractions, a specially curated garden for children called Bal Vatika with a story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse and nature's classroom.

There is also a vibrant food court where visitors can have refreshments and witness ongoing exhibitions, it said.